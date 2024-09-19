Qatar Airways expands routes and introduces new features

The Gulf national carrier has rolled out many new services and route expansions this month.

Qatar Airways continues to set benchmarks in the aviation industry through its ambitious expansion of routes and services, ensuring that travellers enjoy unparalleled convenience and connectivity.

This month saw the airline resuming its two weekly flights to Abha, and increasing the frequency of weekly flights to NEOM from two to four in the winter season, further strengthening its presence in Saudi Arabia.

This expansion brings the total number of weekly flights to Saudi Arabia to 140, providing passengers with greater travel choices and seamless access to over 170 global destinations through Doha’s Hamad International Airport.

Qatar Airways Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Qatar Airways Group CEO, emphasised the airline’s commitment to connecting passengers to key destinations in Saudi Arabia.

“This resumption is a testament to our unwavering commitment to connecting our passengers to the Kingdom’s highly coveted destinations,” he said.

Majid Khan, the CEO of the Saudi Air Connectivity Program, expressed excitement over the return of Qatar Airways to the Aseer region and NEOM.

He noted that this development aligns perfectly with Saudi Arabia’s tourism strategy, as it brings “the Kingdom’s untouched tourism potential closer to the world”.

Additional flights from Amsterdam

In response to increased demand during the winter season, Qatar Airways has launched four additional weekly flights from Amsterdam, bringing the total to 14 flights per week.

This expansion will enable 40,000 additional passengers to travel between Amsterdam and Doha, offering more opportunities to escape the European winter to sun-soaked destinations like Bali, Bangkok, and Ho Chi Minh City.

Thierry Antinori, the Chief Commercial Officer for Qatar Airways, called the increasing travel demand in Amsterdam as “an integral destination in our European network”.

“We look forward to offering our world-class product and seamless service to travellers from Amsterdam seeking to experience the world through Qatar Airways’ extensive network of more than 170 global destinations,” he said.

New donation feature for Beyond Business members

Qatar Airways has also announced an initiative as part of its partnership with Education Above All (EAA), further solidifying its reputation as a leader in both aviation and corporate social responsibility.

Members of the airline’s corporate rewards programme Beyond Business can now use their Qrewards to support educational programmes and resources for children in underprivileged communities.

EAA and Qatar Airways have partnered since the launch of the Educate a Child programme in 2013, which matches dollar-for-dollar contributions collected from envelopes placed in the seatback pockets of every flight.

Introduction of AirPlus Solutions

Qatar Airways Cargo has introduced AirPlus Solutions, offering enhanced services for various cargo shipments.

Customers can choose from three options: Q-Climate, Q-Plus, and Q-Prime. These solutions provide personalised temperature control, prioritised capacity for time-sensitive shipments, and guaranteed uplift with prioritised processing.

“As the world’s leading cargo carrier, we are committed to continuously innovating our product offerings,” Chief Officer Cargo at Qatar Airways Cargo Mark Drusch said.

“We recognise that our customers have unique requirements and often need greater flexibility. With the launch of AirPlus Solutions, we are providing tailored options that best meet our customers’ needs, while delivering our best S-class service.”

Q-Climate, Q-Plus and Q-Prime can be booked via Qatar Airways Cargo’s Digital Lounge, external digital marketplaces, or local sales representatives.