Qatari Health Ministry unveils Third National Health Strategy

The strategy focuses on three key priorities designed to promote a health-conscious nation while building upon the foundations established by the previous plan.

The Qatari Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has announced the launch of a new digital platform, outlining its latest strategy to improve the country’s health and wellbeing.

“We aspire to deliver the population of Qatar a health-focused society that is supported by an integrated health system centred on clinical excellence, sustainability and innovation,” the Minister of Public Health Hanan Al Kuwari said.



Under the slogan “Health for All”, the NHS-3 outlines three key priorities for the years 2024-2030. The first is “Improved Population Health and Wellbeing”, which seeks focus on enhancing health literacy to inspire citizens to make healthier lifestyle choices.



It also stresses on the importance of proactive disease prevention and detection, as well as creating a system that integrates holistic healthcare with wellbeing across all sectors.

Other priorities in NHS-3 include “Excellence in service delivery and patient experience” and “Health system efficiency and resilience”.

A dedicated delivery unit will be established to track progress on outcomes and initiatives, while overseeing standardised processes related to budgeting, change requests, and performance management.

The strategy underlines that its success will require regular engagement with the country’s patients and stakeholders.

In a news release about the launch, Ali Abdulla Al Khater, a communications adviser at the MoPH, said that the platform will allow users to “explore the initiatives and plans being implemented to achieve the priorities of the strategy”.

NHS-3 notes that the accomplishments of the previous strategy have created a solid foundation for the new initiatives, allowing for further advancement and development.

Al Kuwari, the MoPH Minister, described the previous edition of the National Health Strategy (2018 to 2022) as “critical in Qatar’s health journey and has had a profound impact on our people’s health and our country’s healthcare system in the last five years”.