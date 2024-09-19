UNGA: Qatar votes in favour of ending Israeli presence in Occupied Palestine

124 nations voted in favour of bringing an end to Israel’s illegal presence in the Palestinian territories within a year.

Qatar, along with 123 other nations, voted at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for a resolution demanding that Israel end its illegal occupation of Palestinian territories within one year.

The UNGA resolution recognises Israel’s According to a statement by Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the resolution’s passage highlights the justice of the Palestinian cause and signifies widespread international recognition of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination as a “natural, legal and historical right”.

The ministry also expressed its hope “that all countries will interact with the resolution by complying with their obligations under international law…and not to recognise the legitimacy of the situation resulting from the occupation or provide assistance to maintain the situation resulting from it”.

According to the UNGA resolution, Israel’s “unlawful presence” in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is an ongoing violation with international ramifications. It also stipulated potential sanctions for non-compliance.

Out of the 181 sovereign nations, 124 voted in favour of the non-binding measure submitted by Palestine, 14 voted against it, and 43 nations abstained.

Those against the resolution included Israel, its ally the United States, Czechia, Hungary, Argentina, Paraguay, Malawi, and several small Pacific island states.

The UNGA resolution also demanded Israel make reparations to Palestine for all damages the occupation was responsible for.

It also comes as world leaders are expected to convene at the UN Headquarters in New York City for the 79th session of the UNGA, scheduled for September 22-28.

Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, Qatar’s Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, commented on the significance of the UNGA’s latest resolution, which was backed by the UN’s top court, the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“The recent resolution passed by the UNGA, which is grounded on the advisory opinion issued by the ICJ regarding Palestine, underscores the growing international support for a legal framework that adheres to international law by elucidating the facts and ascertaining the truth,” he said in a post on X.

Palestinian UN ambassador Riyad Mansour said the majority vote was a turning point “in our struggle for freedom and justice”.

“It sends a clear message that Israel’s occupation must end as soon as possible and that the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination must be realised,” Mansour said.

In July, the ICJ called on Israel in its advisory opinion to end its presence in illegally occupied Palestinian territory “as rapidly as possible,” a move that Qatar, among other nations, supported.

Lebanon pager attack may derail ceasefire efforts

Israel’s ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians since October 7 and devastated the blockaded territory.

Qatar, along with Egypt and the U.S., is part of the mediation team seeking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange between Hamas and Israel. A Qatari official reaffirmed the commitment to ending the conflict and holding Israel accountable for its actions in Gaza.

However, the recent mass attacks in Lebanon allegedly involving Israel may jeopardise ceasefire talks.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, explosions from communication devices killed 32 people and injured thousands of others.

During a Cairo press conference with with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken cautioned against actions that could escalate the conflict, highlighting the potential setbacks to achieving a ceasefire.

Abdelatty noted that such escalations hinder ceasefire discussions and risk full-scale war.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani may meet with Blinken during the upcoming UN General Assembly sessions to discuss these issues further.