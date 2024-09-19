Qatar Airways becomes official airline partner of UEFA Champions League

Qatar’s national carrier will be visible across UEFA’s club competitions until 2030 as the airline partner.

Qatar Airways has struck an agreement to become the airline partner of Europe’s premier club competition UEFA Champions League until 2030, the Gulf airlines announced on Thursday.

The deal will see Qatar’s national carrier become UEFA’s partner for top-tier tournaments for both club and country, having partnered with the European football’s governing body’s Euro 2024 earlier this year and Euro 2020 in 2021.

The deal will also grant Qatar Airways sponsorship rights over UEFA’s other tournaments, including the UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Youth League and UEFA Futsal Champions League.

Qatar Airways replaces Turkey’s flag bearer Turkish Airlines, which had become the first carrier to partner with UEFA in 2022.

“[The agreement] not only strengthens our connection with Europe but also aligns perfectly with our vision of fostering unity and celebrating excellence,” the CEO of Qatar Airways, Badr Mohammed Al-Meer said.

The partnership will allow Qatar Airways to “extend its foothold in the European region”, the statement added.

The airline said it aims to transport “thousands of fans” and announced a discount of up to 12 percent for UEFA Champions League fans alongside exclusive ticketing offers.

Qatar Airways already boasts a broad portfolio in football, having partnered with global governing body FIFA, the Asian Football Confederation, South America’s CONCACAF. It has also partnered with several top-tier clubs around the world, including Qatar Sports Investment-owned side Paris Saint-Germain.

Its sporting partnerships outside of football extend to Formula 1 racing, MotoGP, cricket, equestrian, kitesurfing, motor racing, padel, squash, and tennis among others.

UEFA’s president Aleksander Ceferin said the partnership represents “another level”, particularly with the Champions League adopting a new format starting this season.

“This shared commitment is the foundation of our long-lasting partnership as we strive to provide football fans worldwide with exceptional experiences,” he said in the statement.

Visit Qatar, the country’s tourism initiative, was the global sponsor of the UEFA-organised Euro 2024 earlier this summer and will continue as the official tourism partner in the tournament’s 2028 edition.