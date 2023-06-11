Qatar to house UN regional centre for combating cybercrime

The launch of the UN regional centre for combating cybercrime in Doha is set to take place within the next two months.

Qatar and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime agreed on Friday to establish the United Nations regional centre for combating cybercrime in Doha.

Undertaken at the United Nations headquarters in Vienna, the agreement was signed by Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar and Ghada Wali, the Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

The centre’s operations will cover the Middle East and North Africa region, and it will provide training and capacity-building for specialists in the region and developing countries, focusing on combating cybercrime.

This includes developing policies and legislation to address cybercrime, as well as facilitating the exchange of experiences and information on cybercrime at national and international levels.

The establishment of the centre comes against the backdrop of a world that is increasingly recognising the importance of preventing and combating cybercrime.

In recent years, the dangers associated with cybercrime and its links to transnational organised crime, drug trafficking, money laundering, and threats to the infrastructure, security, and safety of states have grown.

This prompted the UN to initiate negotiations for a comprehensive international agreement to combat the criminal use of information and communication technologies, a process expected to be completed next year.

The soon-to-be opened office will add to the achievements of numerous international organisations that have established centres by the United Nations in Doha, further bolstering Qatar’s role in promoting multilateral diplomacy.

Most recently, the bloc inaugurated the UN House in the Qatari capital.