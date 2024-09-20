MoECC partners with IAEA for environmental monitoring initiatives

The partnership aims to develop monitoring programmes for marine plastic pollution and promote environmental sustainability in Qatar.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has announced a strategic partnership with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to develop environmental monitoring programmes focused on the detection of plastic particles in marine ecosystems.

This collaboration falls under the regional project “RAS7038“, which focuses on understanding and combating marine plastic pollution in the Asia and Pacific region.

It aims to assess the marine environment and evaluate the effects of plastic pollution in these waters.

As part of this effort, the MoECC will participate in international training courses designed to familiarise staff with the latest technologies and protocols for sampling and analysing marine and soil environments.

The ministry has also acquired new equipment to initiate the first phases of the microplastics monitoring programme.

Through this initiative, the MoECC aims to foster the exchange of information and scientific expertise, ultimately promoting the environmental protection and sustainability in Qatar and the surrounding region.