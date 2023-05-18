Fostering creativity: Years of Culture & M7 Call on designers for residency gig

Calling on all Qatari designers! You want to keep an eye on this upcoming residency initiative from M7.

Years of Culture and M7 have announced a unique opportunity for Qatari fashion designers proficient in embroidery: CULTUKAR, an innovative design residency programme aimed at fostering cross-cultural connections.

CULTUKAR, part of the Qatar-Indonesia 2023 Year of Culture, encourages Qatari and Indonesian product and fashion designers to co-create bespoke merchandise, collaborating with their Indonesian counterparts and traditional craft maestros.

These extraordinary creations will be showcased at high-profile industry events later in the year.

“We extend an open invitation to Qatari fashion designers to join the CULTUKAR initiative and immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Indonesian culture and craft. Participants will have the unique opportunity to delve into traditional Indonesian crafting techniques, innovating alongside local artisans,” said Aisha Ghanem Al Attiya, Qatar Museums’ Cultural Diplomacy Director.

How to apply and who can qualify?

Designers interested in this opportunity are required to submit a personal statement and a portfolio showcasing their best work through the Years of Culture website by 5pm Doha time on 20 May .

The residency, a hybrid programme, will run for three months from May to July, featuring a 10-day in-person workshop in Tasikmalaya, West Java, Indonesia.

Activities will include group discussions, skill apprenticeships, studio visits, and prototype design and development.

“Indonesia’s vivacious textile traditions provide a fertile ground for creativity and collaboration. With the burgeoning fashion scene in Qatar, we anticipate that this residency will further spotlight Qatar’s gifted creatives on the global fashion pedestal,” Maha Al Sulaiti, M7’s Director, added.

“M7 is honoured to collaborate with Years of Culture in nurturing creative prowess and promoting intercultural exchanges.”

The programme also challenges participants to consider responsible production, focusing on sustainable materials and waste management.

Two Qatari designers will be selected to join the residency, each paired with an Indonesian peer to encourage idea exchange, knowledge sharing and the initiation of enduring collaborative relationships.

The chosen Qatari designers will collaborate with Indonesian representatives, material designer Hana Surya and textile designer John Martono, during this hybrid residency.

A team of mentors and masters, including Dr. Tyar Ratuannisa, S.Ds., M.Ds., Dr. Kahfiati Kahdar, M.A., Tazkia Welong, M.Ds., and Uyung Aria, will lend their expertise to the participating designers.

The CULTUKAR residency aims to delve deep into Tasikmalaya’s cultural treasure trove, particularly its craft traditions.

The eligibility criteria includes proficiency in fashion design processes, a minimum of two years of professional design experience and a Qatari nationality.