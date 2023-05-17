Doha International Book Fair to kick off on 12 June

This edition offers a chance to further the goals of promoting innovation that supports the cultural aspects of Doha’s existence both in the Arab world and globally, the official said.

“With reading we rise” will be the theme of the Doha International Book Fair, which will be held at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center from 12 to 21 June.

The event will feature a large number of regional, Arab and international publishing houses, which will host various events at the book expo.

The fair will entail a cultural programme including seminars and evenings of music, literature and meetings with writers, thinkers and innovators from Qatar and the wider region.

The choice of the slogan, according to the Ministry of Culture, depicts the reading culture among the residents of Qatar, in their pursuit of knowledge and the growth of cultural awareness in the country.

The Doha International Book Fair serves as a crucial forum for advancing knowledge and gaining a glimpse of other countries’ past, present and forward-thinking ideas.

The fair, according to Ghanem bin Mubarak Al Ali Al Maadeed, Assistant Undersecretary for Cultural Affairs at the Ministry of Culture, has achieved a great deal over the years, including localising books and fostering a love of reading among people in the community.

He claimed that this edition offers a chance to move forward with the goals of achieving innovation that supports Doha’s existential cultural characteristics at the Arab and global levels.