Five things to do in Qatar this weekend (Aug. 2-5)

Summer Entertainment City / Twitter

The summer lull notwithstanding, there’s still plenty to do around Qatar this weekend.

From acrobatics to Georgian folk dancing to beach trips, here are our picks:

Air-conditioned ‘seaside’ fun

Doha Festival City is bringing the beach inside this month.

Doha Festival City / Facebook

The mall will be running a variety of beach-themed events every day, starting Aug. 3.

These will include a pirate-themed ball pit for kids, remote control car dune bashing, face painting, sand art and beach scene modeling.

Most activities are free of charge, except the ball pit, which requires a QR200 spend at any Festival City store to participate.

See the mall’s Facebook page for more details.

Actual beach trips

The endangered Hawksbill turtle nesting season is now over, and that means that the beautiful Fuwairit beach is now accessible to the public.

Ren Wlasiuk

The Ministry of Municipality and Environment re-opened the beach on Aug. 1 after a four-month closure to protect the turtles using the beach as a nesting site.

Fuwairit is a popular, wild beach with no facilities – so if you do go, make sure you clean up your trash afterwards and keep it pristine for others to enjoy.

Jairaj Photography/Flickr

If heading to northern Qatar doesn’t strike your fancy, here’s a list of eight other beaches to check out around the country.

Acrobatics show

If you enjoy acrobatics and dance, you will love the special shows being put on this weekend at Summer Entertainment City.

The “Magnificent Kids Acrobat Dance Group” will appear at the Doha Exhibition and Conference Center (DECC) from Aug 1-5.

Shows start at 5:45pm, 7:15pm and 8:40pm. Entry to Summer Entertainment City costs QR15 per person; under 2s are free.

Georgian folk dance

Summer Entertainment City is also the venue for a “dynamic” Georgian dance show this weekend.

Doha Festival City

Performed by the dance troupe Kazbegi, the shows on Aug. 4 and 5 will start at 6:40pm, 8:05pm and 9:05pm.

Entrance to the show is included in the Summer Entertainment City entrance fee of QR15/person.

Get fit at Aspire

Aspire’s “Splash and Dash” initiative, which aims to encourage residents to become more active, has been extended into August.

FINA

Running every Saturday and Wednesday this month from 7pm until 9pm, Aspire’s staff will inspire you to swim or run indoors in air-conditioned comfort.

The sessions are being hosted by the Aspire Dome Swimming Pool and Indoor Athletics Track. Entry is free, and you can register at the Aspire Dome’s main entrance. More details are here.

Bonus:

Art exhibition: The Rhythm of the Alphabet Exhibition by artist Rami Khoury has just opened at Katara. Check it out for free every day between 8am and 8pm in Building 9. More details are here.

What are your plans for the weekend? Thoughts?