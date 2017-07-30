Nine public beaches to check out in Qatar this summer

Anthony Buenafe/Flickr

With the very humid month of August just around the corner, residents looking to beat the heat and the crowds may want to get out of Doha for a day and head to the beach.

Qatar has a lot of them, and this week the country’s environment ministry released a list of public-friendly ones.

There are many attractive #beaches in #Qatar equipped with all facilities. To choose a suitable one for you, Have a look. #MME #weekend pic.twitter.com/I05Y8ZaEVb — Baladiya (@Baladiya1) July 29, 2017

Some are open to all, while others are just for families. Here’s what to know about each of them:

Al Ghariyah

Located just north of Fuwairat, this beach serves as a desert camp in the winter and a getaway for visitors in the summer.

Aamir Md. Naeem/Flickr

It has more sand than rocks, but not much in the way of bathrooms or eateries.

Directions can be found here.

Fuwairit

This popular beach in northern Qatar will reopen to visitors on Tuesday, now that turtle-nesting season is over.

Fatimah Ashraf Khan/Flickr

Its appeal includes white, powdery sand, colorful seashells and calm warm sea. Notably though, there aren’t any places to buy refreshments, so bring your own food, and there are no public restrooms either.

Directions can be found here.

Dhakira/Thakhira

This sandy beach is home to Qatar’s largest mangrove forest, and is popular for kayaking and bird-watching.

Alexander Cheek/Flickr

It’s not as ideal for swimming, due to the rocky and muddy terrain, and there are no bathrooms or other facilities nearby.

But the beach has been recently upgraded to include benches to sit, solar-powered lighting and a kids’ play area.

Directions can be found here.

Al Firkiya (Al Khor)

Farkeh Beach east of Al Khor was recently upgraded to include a cafeteria, lighting and better roads, the Ministry of Municipality and Environment said.

Vinod Thadhani/Flickr

The beach has a special family section as well as one for women and children, and a kids’ play zone.

Directions can be found here.

Simaisma

This beach is located some 45km north of Doha, and is home to some of Qatar’s beautiful mangroves.

The sand here is wet and slippery, which can be fun for kids to play around in (though not good for sand castles, according to Doha Family).

Fatimah Ashraf Khan/Flickr

Not too far from the beach, there’s a set of playgrounds, as well as bathrooms, shaded areas and places to buy food and drinks.

Directions can be found here.

Al Wakrah

This beach in southern Qatar is popular among families especially.

The sea here is fairly shallow, so not for hardcore swimmers.

Jairaj Photography/Flickr

But it is fun to splash around in, and there are also places to barbecue, playgrounds for kids, volleyball and football pitches and restrooms.

Directions can be found here.

Sealine

This popular beach is about an hour and a half south of Doha. In addition to chilling on the sand or swimming in the sea, visitors can go dune bashing or take a camel ride.

Gopal Photographer/Flickr

However, the public beach (as opposed to the nearby resort) can get crowded on weekends, and there are no bathroom facilities.

Directions can be found here.

Al Khraij (Umm Bab)

This beach is located on the western coast of Qatar in the Umm Bab area.

Darko Glazer/Flickr

The beach has umbrellas for shade, barbecue grills, restrooms and a kids play zone, as well as nighttime lighting.

Directions can be found here.

Dukhan

Located on Qatar’s west boast, this sandy beach is nice for walking, swimming or barbecuing.

Douglas Perkins / Flickr

There are no restrooms or food stalls, but some eateries are located on the way to the beach in Dukhan.

Directions can be found here.

What other beaches would you suggest visiting in Qatar? Thoughts?