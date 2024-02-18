Everything you need to know about Mbappe’s PSG exit 

The French Superstar will leave PSG on a free transfer this year, initiating a financial blow to the Qatari-owned club.

Earlier this month, it was announced that France’s wonderboy Kylian Mbappe had informed Paris Saint-Germain that he intended to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season, as reported by renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The news of Mbappe’s departure is no surprise to the football world as it has been a subject of discussion for the 25-year-old star.

Kicking off his career in PSG from AS Monaco in 2017, Mbappe extended his contract in 2022 until 2024 but decided last summer to decline to activate a clause allowing him to stay another year at the French camp.

The terms of Mbappe’s exit are yet to be fully agreed upon by PSG, but an official announcement is expected once the situation is finalized in the next few months.

In July of last year, waves of conflict arose as PSG sent Mbappe a three-page letter, which President Nasser Al-Khelaifi personally conducted.

Accusing him of unsettling the club, PSG gave Mbappe a deadline of July 31 to decide his future; otherwise, he would be sold to the highest club next month.

However, PSG and Mbappe knew that the footballer could not be forced to agree to a contract extension or depart this summer.

That same month, Mbappe triggered drama in the locker room after describing PSG as a divisive club during his interview with France Football.

“I think playing at PSG doesn’t help much because it’s a divisive team, a divisive club. So, of course, it attracts gossip, but it doesn’t bother me because I know what I’m doing and how I do it.”

The comments forced six PSG players to reach out to Al-Khelaifi with complaints about Mbappe, two of whom reportedly had only joined the club this summer.

PSG received a €300m world record offer for Mbappe from Saudi Pro League Club Al Hilal before the first team eventually brought him back after being dropped by the club.

The club is said to face severe financial ramifications now the superstar has run down his contract.

Per The Athletic, Mbappe’s decision would impact the Financial Fair Play (FFP) to the point that several PSG players would be sold.

Mbappe’s salary at PSG costs the French club € 200 million; now the team wishes to stay short of their superstar roster and bring in more for less.

Real Madrid appears to be the most logical destination for Mbappe, as the Spanish club has not been shy of their desires for him.

However, the Spanish club has not agreed with the player, as they have voiced their focus on their current football.

“I see what you say, I read what you write, and I can understand it’s big topic of the day for you… but not for us. Our focus is on Rayo Vallecano,” Carlo Ancelotti said when asked about Mbappe.