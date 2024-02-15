Qatar climbs 21 places in latest FIFA Rankings after Asian Cup triumph 

By defending the AFC crown in the continental showcase against Jordan, the Gulf State is gaining recognition for its football prowess.

Qatar has seen a significant rise in its football stature, climbing 21 places to secure the 37th position in the latest FIFA Ranking after capitalizing on its home pitch to defend its continental crown against Jordan successfully.

Accumulating the biggest tally (92.04 points), the two-time AFC Asian Cup champion triumphed over Jordan with a 3-1 victory at Lusail Stadium, where Akram Afif converted three penalties, emerged as the tournament’s top scorer, leading the hosts to their second continental title.

Jordan was playing in their first Asian Cup final and sought their first major trophy but fell short. Qatar prevailed in front of 86,492 fans, including Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Afif has joined the ranks of legendary footballers such as Ali Daei, Tim Cahill, and Lee Dong-gook who have previously earned the honour of being the Golden Boot winner.

Twenty-four teams competed at the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar, which concluded on February 10.

Jordan has risen 17 places in the Asian FIFA rankings to the 70th position, while Thailand, whose journey ended at the round of 16 stage in the games, has moved 12 places to the 101st position

Tajikistan, marking their debut Asian Cup campaign, has risen 7 places to secure the 99th position, making their first appearance in the top 100 of the FIFA ranking.

Iran climbed up one rank to the 20th place while Japan dropped to the 18th place.