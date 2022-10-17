Deliveroo has arrived in Qatar!

Customers will also be able to tip their riders on the app and 100% of tips will go to riders.

Deliveroo announced its launch in Qatar on Monday, offering access to a range of local and international restaurant choices, coupled with a fast and reliable delivery service for costumers.

The award-winning food delivery service has kicked off with operations in central Doha, Pearl and Westbay and plans to expand throughout the city.

To celebrate this milestone expansion into a new Middle Eastern market, Deliveroo is offering free delivery from restaurants that are available during the launch period.

Qatar is Deliveroo’s third market in the Middle East after the UAE and Kuwait, where the company reports strong performance.

Deliveroo currently operates in Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

International and local partners

In its mission to become the definitive online food company, Deliveroo has partnered with a range of the nation’s best-loved global restaurants in Qatar, including Shake Shack, Jollibee, Subway, Pinkberry, Nando’s, Tim Hortons, Wendy’s, Cinnabon, Caribou and Costa Coffee.

The platform will also host a range of homegrown concepts, such as Flow Specialty Coffee, Poke District, Graze, Brisket, and Crab Pot Seafood. The company assures that partnering with Deliveroo helps local brands’ businesses grow and supports Qatar’s growing F&B industry.

Customers ordering their favourite food from Deliveroo will have the option to use multiple payment methods, including Apple Pay, Credit/Debit Cards and cash. Customers will also be able to tip their riders on the app and 100% of tips will go to riders.

Growth and support

The delivery company has a global track record of helping restaurants grow and innovate in the food sector. This includes:

Support for local restaurants: Deliveroo will be a major boost to restaurants across Doha, who will be able to reach new customers and grow their businesses through online delivery. Many restaurants who partnered with Deliveroo in other markets report seeing their revenue increase as a result. Deliveroo provides restaurants with insights and world-class technology to help partners to grow their own business.

Bring a track record of expert operations: Deliveroo has invested in developing world-leading technology and efficient operations to provide customers with the highest level of service. Deliveroo’s operations are driven by technology and machine learning, including a dispatch algorithm to match riders with customers’ orders and deliver a quick, reliable service.

Increased choice for customers: Deliveroo’s launch in Qatar will enhance competition and the overall marketplace to the benefit of Qatari consumers, providing them with a wider range of choices between food delivery apps and a wider selection of restaurants to choose from.

Deliveroo has appointed Keshav Jayant as Country Manager for the Qatari market, who has has proven experience in leading global delivery platforms in Qatar as well as India. Jayant has stated that using his extensive experience in the industry, he will ensure that customers in Qatar are provided with the best food delivery experience in the city.

Speaking about the launch, Jayant said: “Launching in Qatar is a big step towards our goal of being the definitive food company. Qatar has a rich food culture and a growing food and beverage sector. There is an opportunity for us to bring our unique service to the market and offer consumers a great selection of food and brilliant delivery experience. We look forward to supporting our restaurant partners by ensuring we are the best delivery partner.”

Will Shu, Founder and CEO of Deliveroo has also stated that: “Deliveroo is all about bringing people amazing food whenever and wherever they want it and I am delighted that we are now launching in Qatar. We are excited to bring our expertise and our innovation to Qatar to ensure that people have access to the best price, selection and service with Deliveroo.”

Customers in Doha can now download the Deliveroo app to begin ordering their favourite food and discovering new restaurants, with free delivery across all restaurants during the launch period.