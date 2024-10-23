Dow Jones, Qatar announce WSJ Tech Live in Doha for first time

The tech event in Doha will be the first time WSJ Tech Live will be held in the Middle East.

Dow Jones, a business news platform and content hub, has teamed up with Qatar to bring the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) Tech Live event to Doha in December next year.

A new agreement between Jassim bin Mansour Al Thani, Director of Qatar’s Government Communications Office (GCO), and Almar Latour, CEO of Dow Jones, establishes that WSJ Tech Live Qatar will be held annually for the next five years.

This will be the first time the invitation-only tech event will be held in the Middle East. WSJ Tech Live Qatar is expected to bring over 200 global executives, investors, startups and venture capitalists to Doha.

“Hosting WSJ Tech Live marks another significant step in the growth of Qatar’s technology ecosystem,” said Al Thani at WSJ Tech Live in California.

According to the GCO chief, WSJ Tech Live Qatar is among Doha’s efforts to become a global centre for technological innovation as a part of the Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030.

“When the world’s top tech leaders gather in Qatar, it will create an unparalleled opportunity to benefit from their diverse expertise, insights and global networks,” Al Thani said.

“This will inspire local talent, attract international investment, and create avenues for strategic global partnerships that propel our development journey forward,” he added.

The Dow Jones CEO also said his partnership with Qatar comes as regional interests in tech and artificial intelligence grow.

“Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal deliver reliable journalism, data, and analytics to business professionals worldwide, and to do so we must reflect the entire global business community,” said Latour.

“With the MENA region’s growth and increased role in tech–especially at the intersection of AI and the energy sector–we are delighted to be partnering with Qatar.”

In a press release, Dow Jones said WSJ Tech Live Qatar will serve as a means of maintaining the platform’s presence in the region, a vital centre for reporting as well as a base for essential sales and services operations.

Its inclusion adds to a lineup of prestigious global events hosted in Qatar, such as the FIFA World Cup, Web Summit Qatar, Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix, and the Doha Forum.