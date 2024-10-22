Top Qatari official held talks with Egypt’s Foreign Minister on regional issues

Al-Khater stated that despite Qatari mediatory coordination with Egypt, “Israeli hostility” continues to undermine their efforts at reaching a ceasefire.



The Qatari Minister of State for International Cooperation, Lolwah Al Khater, has met with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty where they discussed several regional developments and stressed their commitment to collaborating on current challenges.

During the 25th session of the Arab Charter Committee on Human Rights in Cairo on Monday, the two officials discussed the ongoing humanitarian crises in Sudan, the occupied Palestinian territories, and Lebanon.

Al-Khater and Abdelatty also reviewed and strategised enhancing bilateral ties between their two countries.

For the past year, Cairo and Doha are both involved in mediating between Israel and Hamas on reaching an end to the war on the Gaza Strip.

According to the latest figures from the World Health Organization’s Occupied Palestinian Territory’s Health reports, Israel’s war on the enclave since October 7 last year has killed at least 42,603 people, and wounded a further 99,795.

According to Egyptian state media, Al-Khater praised Egypt’s role in alleviating the suffering of those injured by Israeli aggression.

The Qatari official also said that their joint mediatory goal is to “[protect] the lives of our Palestinian brothers and [rescue] them from the deteriorating conditions caused by the occupation”.

However, in a statement to Russia Today, Al Khater further remarked that such efforts are thwarted by “Israeli hostility”.

“The Qatari Minister of International Cooperation emphasised that despite Egypt and Qatar’s dedication to securing a ceasefire agreement, Israeli intransigence continues to obstruct the negotiations just as the mediators from both countries make progress,” RT’s report added.

Speaking earlier on the sidelines of the first EU-GCC Summit held in Brussels last week, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the Qatari Prime Minister, said that ceasefire talks had stalled.

“Unfortunately we’ve seen the efforts being hindered in the past few weeks. Basically, in the last three to four weeks, there is no conversation or engagement at all. We are just moving in the same circle with the silence from all parties,” Sheikh Mohammed, who is also the Minister of Foreign Affairs, said.

The United States Department of State announced that Secretary Antony Blinken will re-embark on a tour of the region, starting with Israel. The focus of the visit will be to discuss the urgent need to end the war in Gaza, “securing the release of all hostages, and alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people”.

The American diplomat is also expected to visit Qatar and Jordan this week, according to reports.