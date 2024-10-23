Hoax bomb threats force India flights to diverge to Qatar, Saudi Arabia

More than 90 flights from Indian airline carriers have received bomb threats in a week.

Several domestic and international flights from various Indian airlines have received bomb threats, causing the diversion of many flights to different countries, including Qatar.

Since October 14, Indian airlines have reportedly received at least 170 threatening messages, with around 30 threats reported on Monday and an additional 50 on Tuesday.

Airlines affected by the bomb threats include Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air and Vistara, with many threats communicated via social media, using VPNs to evade detection by authorities.

Three flights bound for Jeddah on IndiGo airlines were diverted to airports in Riyadh, Medina and Doha.

The threats have resulted in financial losses for the airlines and global delays. Some flights needed to be escorted by fighter jets, but all safely reached their destinations.

Indian authorities have since vowed to take “very strict action” against those responsible. One person has been arrested in India, however, the bomb threats still continued.

Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, the Union Minister of Civil Aviation, blamed the hoax bomb threats on minors and pranksters, and said that ensuring the safety of India’s airspace is his top priority.

“Civil Aviation Ministry is taking strict action and working closely to ensure passenger safety and prevent any such incidents,” he said in a statement on X.

“I personally urge everyone to act responsibly, as together, we can avoid these inconveniences and maintain a secure and smooth travel experience for all.”

Kinjarapu also announced that India intends to introduce new legislation to place perpetrators on a no-fly list.

Additionally, the country plans to amend the 1982 Civil Aviation Act, allowing authorities to arrest and investigate those responsible for the threats without the need for a court order.