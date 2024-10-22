Blinken to visit Qatar on latest regional tour amid ongoing Israeli war on Gaza

Qatar has been playing a central mediation role alongside Egypt to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and a deal that would release Israeli captives held by Hamas.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting Qatar as part of his 11th tour in the Middle East since the onset of Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip over a year ago.

Blinken’s week-long tour, which began in Israel on Tuesday, also includes stops in Qatar and Jordan, according to Reuters.

Blinken had last visited Qatar on August 20 in another scramble for an Israeli captives’ release and ceasefire deal, weeks after Israel assassinated Hamas’s political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iran on July 31.

In an earlier statement on Monday, U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said Blinken will discuss “the importance of bringing the war in Gaza to an end” as well as “securing the release of all hostages”.

“He will continue discussions on post-conflict period planning and emphasise the need to chart a new path forward that enables Palestinians to rebuild their lives and realise their aspirations free from Hamas’s tyranny,” Miller said, echoing past statements over attempts to end the war.

Miller added that Blinken will discuss the entry of food, medicine and other humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, which has been cut off from life saving assistance by Israel.

The invasion and destruction of the Rafah Crossing by Israeli forces on May 6 has exacerbated the dire humanitarian situation. Since the beginning of October, northern Gaza – home to about 400,000 people – has been suffering under Israel’s suffocating siege, destruction and non-stop bombardments of the area.

Blinken is also set to discuss the intensified Israeli aggression on Lebanon, which has killed at least 2,483 people and injured 11,628 others, according to the latest Lebanese government figures.

“The Secretary will also discuss the need to reach a diplomatic resolution to the conflict between Israel and [Hezbollah] that fully implements UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and allows civilians on both sides of the Blue Line to return to their homes,” Miller said.

“He will reaffirm the U.S. commitment to work with partners across the region to de-escalate tensions and provide lasting stability,” the State Department spokesperson added.

Qatar has been playing a central mediation role alongside Egypt to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and a deal that would release the Israeli captives.

Last November, these efforts successfully led to a week-long truce, resulting in the release of 109 captives held by Hamas in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners, predominantly women and children.

Negotiations have stalled since the expiration of the truce deal last December.

Last week, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani revealed that there have been no discussions in the past “three to four weeks” regarding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and a captives release deal, pointing out Israel’s unwillingness to engage in such talks.