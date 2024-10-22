MIPCOM 2024 in Cannes marks Qatar Media Corporation’s first participation

The state-media network’s participation comes within the framework of future development and expansion goals.



This year’s international trade event for the television industry began at the Cannes on Monday, marking the first participation of the Qatar Media Corporation (QMC).



MIPCOM, otherwise known as the International Market of Communications Programmes, rolled out the red carpet for the world’s industry leaders and consumers in the four-day event.



The festival will include television screenings, panel discussions, seminars and other presentations.



“Participation in MIPCOM represents an important step toward achieving integration between media entities in Qatar, focusing on enhancing the international image of the country in the media field,” Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Thani Al Thani, QMC CEO remarked.



The QMC is Qatar’s official media network. Its portfolio includes channels such as Qatar TV and Al Kass Sports Channels. The network also oversees a range of radio stations including Qatar Radio, Quran Radio, Sout Al Khaleej and foreign language outlets, such as the French Oryx Radio, QBS English Radio and Urdu Radio.



In light of the QMC’s international reach, Sheikh Abdulaziz told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that television series, documentaries and other programmes have positively contributed to the decline of cultural barriers.



The QMC official further highlighted the role of translated series, such as Turkish and Korean programmes, as a tool to showcase different cultures across the world.



“​​The time has come for Arabs to tell their own stories through television, drama, and documentary production that reflects their values and true culture,” he said.



Sheikh Abdulaziz also spoke to QNA about how the Gulf state’s media corporation taking part in MIPCOM 2024 comes within the framework of future development and production expansion goals.



“Participation in festivals aims to promote documentary and dramatic productions from the Qatar Media Corporation and strengthen relations with the global television community,” QMC’s CEO added.



In line with the goal to uphold local values amid rapid developmental strides outlined by Qatar National Vision 2030, QMC aims to develop alongside advancements within the media landscape.



QMC’s participation at this year’s MIPCOM joins over 100 countries represented with more than 11,000 delegates at the event.