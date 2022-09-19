Deliveroo completes riders training programme prior to official launch in Qatar

The company enrolled employees in practical and theoretical training to deliver a ‘seamless customer experience’ and ensure riders’ safety and wellbeing on the road.

As part of its preparation to launch in Qatar, Deliveroo has carried out an effective onboarding rider training program for their entire network of agency riders.

Headquartered in London, Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. The company works with approximately 180,000 restaurants and grocery partners, as well as around 180,000 riders in 11 markets around the world.

Deliveroo riders completed a comprehensive theoretical and practical training program in which they were equipped with all the knowledge needed to operate efficiently and guarantee a seamless customer experience.

Efficient orders

The training sessions informed riders about safe driving, road safety guidelines, in addition to health tips and customer interaction advice, ensuring that riders are well-versed on all relevant aspects in order for them to efficiently complete orders.

The practical training sessions acquainted riders with the city and operational zones to ensure a safe, efficient and satisfying delivery experience for our customers. Riders are escorted to their operational zones to familiarise them with the restaurants, malls, and parking locations. The training is further supplemented by continuous sessions on behavioural ethics towards customers.

The training further integrates the trainees with the Deliveroo Riders Application and the functionalities available on the app to support them during their work, ensuring a seamless engagement and onboarding experience for new riders.

Safety of drivers

Deliveroo prioritises the safety and well-being of its riders by sharing safety instructions and health tips through weekly newsletters and in-app updates.

The riders are also provided with a safety kit which includes helmets, knee pads, safety gloves and uniforms tailored to temperature and hot weather conditions.

Keshav Jayant, Country Manager of Deliveroo Qatar said: “Riders are at the heart of our business, and it’s our duty to ensure that they are well equipped with the knowledge, tools and confidence that allows them to start the journey with Deliveroo in Qatar feeling safe and protected.”

With over 180,000 riders globally, Deliveroo follows global standards when it comes to training and safety regulations to ensure a seamless and unique experience for both riders, customers and restaurant partners.