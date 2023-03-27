AlBahie to host no-reserve Amber Auction

The Amber Auction will officially launch on 3rd April, at 9PM, and is open to the public.

AlBahie Auction House are offering an impressive 89-lot selection of amber for auction this Ramadan with no reserve prices.

Highly coveted and valued from antiquity to the present, Amber has been prized as a gemstone in jewelry making and as a healing agent in folk medicine.

The fascinating history of Amber and its special significance to collectors in the region inspired AlBahie to bring a collection of this unique stone to auction with no reserve prices.

The auction will feature hand-carved misbahas, as well as decorative sculptures, jewelry, and other collectibles.

The seventh edition of the Amber Auction will surely attract a large crowd with all bidding to start at $0.

AlBahie is inviting all guests to visit the pre-auction exhibition currently on display in AlBahie, Building 22c, Katara Cultural Village.

Viewing times are as follows:

23 March – 3rd April

Sunday – Thursday: 8AM–2PM

Weekends: By appointment

AlBahie Auction House

AlBahie Auction House engages Qatar’s community of local and international collectors with monthly auctions, selling exhibitions and special events to nurture the discovery of a shared cultural history and to further understanding and communication in a cross-cultural dialogue.

A first of its kind for the region, AlBahie is an essential stop in Doha’s dynamic art scene.

For the latest auction details visit: http://www.albahie.com or follow @albahie on Instagram.