QFFD and Uzbekistan sign grant to restore Bibi-Khanym Mosque

The partnership aims to restore the historic Bibi-Khanym Mosque complex in Samarkand, as part of preserving Uzbekistan’s cultural heritage for future generations.

The Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) has partnered with Uzbekistan’s Art and Culture Development Foundation to restore the historic Bibi-Khanym Mosque complex in the ancient city of Samarkand.

The agreement was signed during the fourth edition of the World Conference on Creative Economy in Uzbekistan, where discussions centered on the transformative power of culture and creativity.

This collaboration seeks to build on prior restoration efforts at Bibi-Khanym Mosque while also economically empowering the most disadvantaged segments of the Uzbek community.

On a post on X, Sheikha Al Mayassa Al Thani, who was present at the signing of the agreement, expressed her enthusiasm for the project.

“This collaboration aims to preserve Uzbekistan’s rich cultural heritage for future generations while ensuring its sustainability and empowering local communities in the country,” she wrote.

The Bibi-Khanym Mosque, an iconic symbol of Samarkand and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has been a focal point of Uzbek cultural heritage for centuries.

The restoration project will revive the mosque’s architectural grandeur and also foster local economic growth by creating jobs and supporting community development.