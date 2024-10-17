Qatari Cultural Week launched in Tajikistan, celebrating heritage and arts

The Qatari Cultural Week in Dushanbe Opera House runs from October 16 to 18, celebrating art, tradition, and shared cultural values.

The Qatari Cultural Week has officially launched in Dushanbe, Tajikistan’s capital, aiming to showcase Qatari heritage and promote cultural exchange between the two nations.

The inauguration on Wednesday was attended by Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatari’s Minister of Culture, as well as his Tajik counterpart Mataluba Khon Sattoriyon Amonzoda.

“Transferring this cultural heritage to countries with shared ties strengthens the bonds of brotherhood and builds bridges of communication between peoples,” said Walid bin Abdulrahman Al-Rashidan, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Tajikistan.

Mansour Al-Mahendi, a renowned Qatari artist, performed at the Dushanbe Opera House, a significant cultural landmark established in 1940 that promotes musical and performing arts in Tajikistan.

The cultural week features a variety of events, including exhibitions on traditional Qatari crafts, showcases of Qatari architecture through gypsum art, opportunities to try traditional Qatari clothing, and a chance to savor authentic Qatari cuisine.

Folk performances further enrich the experience, offering visitors a glimpse into Qatar’s diverse artistic heritage.

Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways are also present with informational booths, while the Doha Film Institute is showcasing short films by Qatari filmmakers.

This cultural week is part of the Ministry of Culture’s broader initiative for 2024, which encompasses a range of cultural exchanges.