Uzbekistan hosts Qatari Cultural Week

The Qatari Cultural Week in Uzbekistan runs from October 11 to 14, showcasing Qatari heritage and promoting cultural exchange through various activities.

Uzbekistan is hosting the inaugural Qatari Cultural Week at Tashkent City Park, featuring a diverse range of artistic and cultural activities aimed at strengthening ties and promoting mutual understanding.

The event, which runs from October 11-14, was inaugurated on October 11 by the Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani.

In his opening remarks, Sheikh Abdulrahman emphasised the event’s significance, stating that it aims to “introduce Qatari arts, culture, and heritage” and underscoring the role of culture as a bridge between peoples.

“Culture has always been a bridge of communication, and that the basis of rapprochement between peoples is based on the exchange of their cultures,” he said.

This year’s programme features a rich lineup of activities that reflect the traditional arts of both Qatar and Uzbekistan.

Qatar’s cultural heritage is represented through a traditional market and architectural displays inspired by Qatari design, reflecting traditional crafts and industries such as including shipbuilding, falconry, and popular Qatari foods.

The musical performances, art exhibitions and workshops, provided attendees with a vivid experience of Qatari history and identity.

The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra performed a series of musical pieces during the opening ceremony, alongside an oud trio that embodied a blend of classical and traditional Qatari music.

The event also featured crafts that showcased the skills of Qatari artisans, including traditional boats and the secrets of their construction.

In addition to music and crafts, the cultural week featured film screenings produced by the Doha Film Institute, highlighting the talents of Qatari creators while promoting the nation’s culture and heritage.

The event also introduces visitors to Qatari hospitality traditions, including the serving of Arabic coffee, a crucial aspect of Qatari customs.

The opening was attended by Uzbekistan’s Minister of Culture, Nazarbekov Ozodbek Ahmedovich, as well as Qatar’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Hassan bin Hamza Hashem.

Ahmedovich highlighted the notable development of Qatar-Uzbekistan relations.

“The organisation of cultural weeks in both countries is clear evidence of our mutual desire to enhance cultural exchange,” he said.