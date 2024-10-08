Dar Al Maghreb Pavilion opens at MIA Park

The temporary cultural venue showcases various aspects of Moroccan culture and heritage across four different themes.

The Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture has officially opened the Dar Al Maghreb Pavilion at MIA Park, a temporary cultural venue highlighting Morocco’s rich heritage and creativity.

Spanning 1,300 square meters, the Pavilion draws inspiration from Ksar Ait Benhaddou, a UNESCO World Heritage site, renowned for its traditional earthen construction techniques.

Open to the public for free, the Pavilion features informative displays and a variety cultural activities designed to immerse visitors in Moroccan culture.

Additionally, guests can explore a gift shop offering authentic Moroccan products and enjoy a tearoom where they can savor traditional mint tea and sweets. This initiative aims to foster cultural exchange and deepen appreciation for Moroccan traditions among visitors.

The Pavilion is organised into four thematic zones:

Land of Confluence: This area highlights Morocco as a crossroads of cultures and civilisations, underscoring the importance of dialogue between various regions.

Land of Light: Accessible via a traditional Moroccan courtyard, this section allows visitors to experience the country’s cultural richness. It features five unique spaces adorned with the traditional zellige tiles and wooden lattice ceilings crafted by Moroccan artisans. Additionally, the pavilion highlights Morocco’s nine tangible treasures and fourteen intangible heritage sites recognized by ISESCO and UNESCO, brought to life through engaging audio-visual displays.

Land of Gathering: Celebrating Morocco’s vibrant spirit, this section highlights the country’s role in hosting significant global events, including COP22 and the upcoming 2030 World Cup, emphasizing its dedication to sustainability and international dialogue.