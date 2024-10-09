‘Moments of Being’ Exhibition opens at Al Markhiya Gallery

This exhibition is part of the “40 Minus” series and features over 30 pieces where artists explore deep connections between art and psychological states.

The “Moments of Being” exhibition launched at Al Markhiya Gallery within Katara Cultural Village, showcasing the captivating works of Qatari artists Ahmed Al Jufairi and Fatima Mohamad.

Part of the gallery’s “40 Minus” series, this exhibition features more than 30 pieces that delve into emotional experiences, offering insights into how individuals navigate their feelings.

Anas Iqtait, the artistic coordinator at Al Markhiya Gallery, said that the initiative offers young creatives a valuable platform for professional exhibitions and collaboration with seasoned art curators.

This approach fosters meaningful connections between artists and the public, enriching the overall artistic experience.

“Moments of Being” investigates the deep connections between art and psychological states, with each piece reflecting the artists’ internal landscapes.

Their artworks also challenge the stigma surrounding public conversations about mental health.

This creative expression seeks to resonate with viewers, many of whom may find it difficult to discuss their emotions openly.

Timed to coincide with World Mental Health Day, the exhibition invites attendees to engage with the works and reflect on their own feelings, promoting meaningful conversations around mental well-being and encouraging individuals to connect with and articulate their emotions.

The exhibition will be open until January 2025.