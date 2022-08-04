Al-Wakrah SC takes lead in first week of Qatar Stars Leagues

The QNB Stars League kicked off early this year.
Al-Wakrah’s Forward Gelson Dala stepped up for his team to secure a 4-2 win against Al-Duhail in Wednesday’s QNB Stars League match at the Education City Stadium.
Tied up during the half 1-1, Al Duhail’s Michael Olunga scored an impressive header at the 50th minute assisted by Edmilson Junior making it 2-1.
However, the momentum soon shifted when Dala stole a loose pass and scored despite having a tight defence set on him by Al Duhail’s players.
Goalkeeper Mohammed Al Bakri, who performed well in the match failed to block a penalty shot from Iranian Omid Ebrahimi, which placed Al-Wakrah in the lead.
In the 90th minute, Dala again swiped a sloppy cross to finish off the game 4-2, defeating the seven-time champions.
Al Arabi is ranked 2nd in this week’s QNB Stars League, following Al Markhiya and Al Gharafa. Presently, Qatar SC is ranked 12th with Al-Duhail coming 11th in the 12-team QNB Stars League.
This week’s biggest winners was Al Markhiya who ended Al-Sadd’s 49-match unrivalled record.
Al- Sadd will have the opportunity to bounce back in next week’s match against Umm Salal at Khalifa Stadium.