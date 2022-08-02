Shocking upset as Al-Markhiya defeats champions Al-Sadd in season opener

The opening match for this season’s QNB Stars League ended in a shock after Al-Sadd’s 49-match unbeaten record came to end with a stunning defeat from Al Markhiya.

The reigning champions lost 4-3 to rivals Al-Markhiya at Khalifa Stadium on Monday evening following 90 minutes of exciting goals.

Starting with a strong performance in the first half, 41-year-old Rodrigo Tabata scored the opening goal for Al-Sadd in the 5th minute with a free kick. Forward Baghdad Bounedjah doubled his team’s lead in the 37th minute of the game.

The first half finished 2-1 as Al-Markhiya’s Hamroun Jugurtha reduced the deficit with a clutch shot at the 45th minute.

Aymen Hussein was crowned match MVP after starting the second half with an equaliser and led Al-Markhiya ahead in the 75th minute of the game.

Al-Markhiya have come from behind to level the score after trailing 0-2 to the champions Al-Sadd!



Ali Al-Muhannadi sealed Al-Sadd’s fate with a goal during the 79th minute. A last-minute strike from Santi Cazorla made it too little too late for Al-Sadd, which ended with losing its debut match as well as a historic run.

“I congratulate Al-Markhiya who deserve to win. We did not do what was required during the two halves of the match,” said Al-Sadd player Ahmed Al-Saeed said after the game.

Al Ahli scored a late goal to edge Umm Salal 1-0 for a winning start to the season. Yazan Abdallah Alnaimat scored the winner in the 82nd minute and seal 3 points for his team.

This Tuesday will have two matches from QNB Stars League.

Al Arabi will be facing off Qatar SC at Education City Stadium, and Al Gharafa will go against Al Sailiya at Khalifa Stadium.