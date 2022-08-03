Qatar SC signs Brazilian Matheus Jussa

Matheus Jussa is joining the Qatari league for this season.

Fortaleza Esporte Clube’s defensive midfielder Matheus Jussa will be joining Qatar Sport Club this season on loan.

The loan was initially rumoured to happen before being confirmed as Jussa is expected to take the field as a substitute for Javi Martinez, who is sidelined with a thigh muscle injury.

The Spanish footballer has been facing an ongoing battle with knee injuries and would be declared absent as he undergoes rehab.

The timing of Jussa comes after Moroccan national Badr Benoun was released to Qatar SC by Al Ahly. The deal was stalled amid negotiations but was resumed after Benoun publicly revealed his intention to leave the club.

Qatar SC reportedly submitted a bid of $2.5m to acquire Benoun, which could rise to $3m in bonuses.

Currently, Qatar SC ranks 8th in the 12-team QNB Stars League. Al Arabi defeated the team 2-0 during week one of the QNB Stars League Tuesday’s match at Education City Stadium.

Martinez made his debut in the match but Al Arabi’s Ahmed Fathi and Ibrahim Nasser Kalla secure their team’s win.

Qatar SC was left with a 10-man squad as Captain Sebastian Soria was sent off with a red card after fouling Midfielder Ahmed Fathi.

Qatar SC is set to face Al Markhiya in week two of QNB Stars League.