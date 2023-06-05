Zlatan Ibrahimovic hangs his boots with announced retirement from football

The star striker announced retirement after his team AC Milan’s season finale 3-1 victory over Hellas Verona on Sunday.

Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic has called it quits as he announced his retirement at 41, leaving Italy’s Serie A as the league’s oldest-ever goal scorer.

A household name to millions worldwide, Ibrahimovic’s farewell brings an end to football’s most glittering careers.

“It’s time to say goodbye to football, but not to you,” an emotional Ibrahimovic revealed to the fans at the San Siro stadium.

“The first time I arrived you gave me happiness, the second time, you gave me love,” Ibrahimovic added.

“You welcomed me with open arms, you made me feel at home, and I will be a Milanista my entire life.”

Ibrahimovic played for nine clubs during his 24-year career, including Qatar’s Paris St-Germain, where he scored 156 goals in 180 games and won 12 trophies.

Leaving PSG as one of the best players in Ligue 1’s history, the star has made his name known to pitches in Manchester United and both AC and Inter Milan, winning league titles in several countries.

With a contract set to expire this month, the road of football has ended for Ibrahimovic as he followed a series of injuries throughout the last two years.

The striker retired as Sweden’s all-time top scorer with 62 international goals in 122 matches.

He hung up his national side after Euro 2016 but returned in 2021 for Sweden’s unsuccessful 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Ibrahimovic told a news conference on Sunday that he would take time off before deciding what to do next in his life.

“For the moment, I just want to take some time and enjoy what I’ve done,” he said.

“It’s not right to make decisions in a hurry, there’s too much emotion right now. I want to take the summer off, reflect and then we’ll see.”