Messi to travel to Riyadh to sign Al Hilal contract ‘within 48 hours’: Saudi media

The value of the deal and the player’s salary have not yet been finalised

Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi is on the verge of embarking on a new chapter with Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal football club, according to Saudi Gazette.

Messi is just 48 hours away from being unveiled as the Saudi side’s latest signing, igniting a wave of anticipation and excitement across the sport’s global community

Citing informed sourced, Saudi Gazette said Messi “will fly to Riyadh within 48 hours in preparation for the official announcement of the deal after his arrival in the Saudi capital”.

However, it said the value of the deal and the player’s salary have not yet been finalised, though expectation suggest the deal will cost upwards of $400 million per year for two years.

The international football star made an unauthorised visit to Riyadh last month that hastened his exit from the PSG. Messi, wife Antonela Roccuzzo and children Ciro and Mateo were photographed enjoying attractions in Riyadh and Diriyah during their visit.

With the conclusion of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Messi has been courted by various clubs, both near and far. Interests included Barcelona, Newcastle, Chelsea and Inter Miami, as well as a return to boyhood club Rosario.

While Barcelona seemed to be his preferred destination, the move could not materialise due to the club’s financial situation. La Liga has told Barcelona they need to reduce their wage bill by around €200m this summer, suggesting a return for the World Cup champion could be untenable.

“In Saudi Arabia there are government officials already working on his arrival. They have been told Messi has accepted a very lucrative offer from Al-Hilal and are preparing for the move,” Balague told BBC Sport.

PSG and Messi confirmed this weekend that Messi is leaving the club.

In an official statement to ESPN Messi said, “I am happy to have been able to represent PSG. I really enjoyed playing on this team and with such good players. I want to thank the club for a wonderful experience in Paris.”

But the expected signing of Messi would serve as another pivotal milestone in their journey towards international recognition and respect. Beyond Al-Hilal, the landmark transfer can potentially redefine the global footballing landscape.

For years, the allure of European football has dominated the sport’s narrative, but the tides are beginning to shift. Saudi Arabia, with its ambitious investment in football infrastructure and the acquisition of high-profile stars, is rapidly emerging as a new destination for global talent.

The signing of Cristiano Ronaldo by another Saudi club has demonstrated the nation’s commitment to challenging the traditional powerhouses of the sport.

Messi’s potential arrival would undoubtedly push Saudi Arabia’s footballing revolution and attract global attention but also inspire a new generation of footballers within the country.