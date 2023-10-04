Qatar to kickstart opening race of 2024 MotoGP World Championship

Qatar first hosted the MotoGP in 2004.

The 2024 MotoGP calendar has been announced, with Qatar’s Lusail International Circuit (LIC) hosting the return of the 75th anniversary of motorcycle Grand Prix racing.

LIC will open its doors on March 10 for the event after being absent from the opening race this season due to remodelling work to prepare for the upcoming Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023.

The 2024 MotoGP racing is set to be a distinguishable tournament as it marks the introduction of green energy as the sport transitions to 100% sustainable fuel.

From 2024, fuel must be at least 40% of non-fossil origin before that increases to 100% by 2027.

With a record-breaking 22 Grands Prix next year, LIC will be the only venue in the entire MotoGP calendar to host the event at night due to Qatar’s daytime heat.

The race will head over to Argentina before moving on to Spain’s Valencia where the season will wrap up on November 17.

LIC has significantly evolved since committing to host the Formula 1 Grand Prix for the next ten years. The venue has introduced state of the art technology upgrades to the race control, media, medical centres and pit boxes as well as expanded fan areas.