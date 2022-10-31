World Cup concerns for England hotshot Bukayo Saka following injury

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka was forced off the pitch during his team’s win over Nottingham Forest, creating concern for the English team about whether he will be fit for the World Cup, which kicks off in less than three weeks.

England Men’s Player of the Year was vital through Arsenal’s return to the top of the Premier League after a dominating 5-0 win over the Nottingham Forest squad.

After setting up Gabriel Martinelli’s opener with a smooth cross, Saka was downed by a rugged defense from Renan Lodi that struck his left leg leading the star to limp off the field.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke briefly on Saka’s injury, hoping it would not be a flaw in his World Cup debut.

“Right from the beginning, he was limping, but I don’t see any further than that. Let’s see how he is in the next couple of days,” said Arteta.

“Hopefully not. It was a bad kick, he was limping, but I don’t see it further than that. It was both, he got kicked a few times,” added Arteta.

Gareth Southgate is due to anoint his final 26-man squad for the World Cup on 14 November, and fans expect Saka to make the roster.

The 21-year-old has four goals in 20 senior international appearances under coach Southgate and has made four goals in his youthful career.

England’s injuries

Southgate’s England has been in trouble as several star players have been injured just over a month until the Qatar World Cup.

The injuries of Reece James, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Kyle Walker include midfielder Kalvin Phillips adding defensive and offensive fear.

Coming back from injury, Callum Wilson has worked to prove himself on the Newcastle team.

The Three Lions are in need of the striker’s abilities, and Wilson believes he should make the team if he continues on this pace.

“I should be in the squad,” said Wilson in an interview with Sky Sports News.

This coming November, England will face a challenging Group B that places Iran, the US, and Wales.