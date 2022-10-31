World Cup first: Qatar launches consular services centre for incoming fans 

The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) has announced the opening of the International Consular Services Centre (ICSC) at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Centre (DECC), with just 20 days to kick off.

Scheduled to be opened on Tuesday, the facility will be the first of its kind and will support fans attending this year’s World Cup in the Gulf state.

Over 40 embassies will be represented at the ICSC, such as Bangladesh, India, Serbia, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, China, and more.

All 31 nations that have qualified for the World Cup will also host stations alongside countries with the highest ticket sales.

The ICSC will open to the public this Tuesday from 10am to 10pm until 18 December – when the final match will wrap up the tournament.

Speaking ahead of the opening, Secretary General of the SC Hassan Al Thawadi said the centre serves as a global collaboration.

“The centre provides a new model of international collaboration for consular services at mega-events – a blueprint for future event organisers,” he said.

“Above all, it is a living example of the power of the World Cup to bring countries and peoples from every corner of the globe together, under one roof,” said the Secretary-General at the inauguration of the ICSC.

Haven for incoming fans

Multilayered procedures have been conducted to host fans in Qatar, including transportation from Hamad International Airport and Doha International Airport.

Shuttle buses, the country’s Metro, taxis, and services like Uber and Careem will be available to fans flocking into the peninsula.

Free shuttle bus services will be offered in various city points, transporting fans to multiple locations across the B-Ring and C-Ring Roads.

Central Doha will be pedestrianised from November 1 to host various activities for fans during the tournament.

Starting from the beginning of November, a vehicle plate management system will also be implemented to divert traffic during the tournament period.

Regional fans driving into Qatar from the Abu Samra land border will have access to free buses.

Additionally, Saudi fans can take a bus into Qatar if they have a Hayya card.