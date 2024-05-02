Wings for Life World Run 2024: Runners and wheelchair users gear up for race in Qatar

Since its inception in 2014, the Wings for Life World Run has made a massive impact, raising over $49 million.

The 11th edition of the Wings for Life World Run, where athletes and wheelchair participants globally alike can participate, is set to begin on Sunday at Qatar’s Khalifa International Stadium.

Regardless of whether they are running, jogging, or strolling, all contenders in the Wings for Life World Run will begin simultaneously, precisely at 2:00 pm.

However, what sets the Wings for Life World Run apart is its unique twist: the Catcher Car.

Providing a 30-minute head start, this vehicle ensures that runners experience the race in an entirely unconventional manner. Rather than racing towards a static finish line, participants are pursued by the moving finish line itself.

Once overtaken by the Catcher Car, their race concludes, symbolising their contribution to the global movement.

The last individuals to be caught will claim the crown of global champions.

Last year’s tenth edition saw a record-breaking turnout, with 206,728 individuals from 192 nations embarking on the Wings for Life World Run across 158 countries, rallying under the slogan “Run for those who can’t.”

The ambition for 2024 is to surpass this remarkable achievement, with organisers aiming to attract an even larger crowd to support the cause.

Since its inception in 2014, the Wings for Life World Run has made a massive impact, raising over $49.574 million.

With 1,293,716 registered participants spanning 11,839,989 kilometres across 195 countries and all seven continents, the event has grown into a global movement.

In 2023 alone, a whopping 206,728 runners took part, setting a new benchmark for the years to come.

More than just a race, the Wings for Life World Run embodies a global initiative with a singular mission: to find a cure for spinal cord injury.

Every stride or roll made on this day contributes to spinal cord research, with 100% of entry fees funnelled directly into the Wings for Life Spinal Cord Research Foundation.