Qatar confident of hosting any mega-sporting event in the future as Olympic dreams loom 

Qatar hopes to host the 2036 Summer Olympics, as the Middle East has never had the opportunity to host the Olympic Games before.

Qatar officials say the Gulf country’s successful hosting of the ongoing AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 is a testament to its sporting infrastructure, which aims to host any mega-sport event in the future.

Amid the closing chapter of the football tournament, Abdulla Al Fehani, Executive Director of Venues and Technical Services at the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Local Organizing Committee (LOC), expressed how triumphant the country has been in hosting the competition for the second time.

“This tournament reaffirms Qatar’s position as a global leader in hosting mega-sporting events,” said Al Fehani.

“With two out of the four stadiums used in the tournament previously hosting matches during Qatar 2022, the competition showcased the direct legacy left behind by the World Cup,” he added.

The Qatar official voiced how the tournament imprinted a human legacy, stating, “The under-23 Asian Cup also highlighted the human legacy created by hosting major tournaments including the World Cup and Asian Cup.”

The AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 comes only months after Qatar hosted the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 at the beginning of this year.

Qatar has long been rumoured to be preparing a bid for the 2036 Olympic Games as it aims to become the first Arab nation to host the Olympics.

Qatar was unsuccessful in the bid to host the 2016 and 2020 games.

Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, has long spoken about the Olympic dreams, saying, “Never before has an Olympic Games been held in the Middle East. The Olympic rings are a symbol of peace, unity, and hope for people around the world, including the people of our region.”