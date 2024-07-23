HMC launches ‘Beat the Heat’ campaign to raise public awareness about heat protection

In May 2021, Qatar’s labour ministry extended the ban on outdoor work under the heat stress law, which set working hours that would protect workers from the hot temperatures.

The Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has launched this year’s “Kulluna” (together) campaign under the slogan “Beat the Heat” to raise awareness of heat protection among the public in Qatar, especially workers.

Announced on Monday, the campaign targeted 2,000 workers who work under high temperatures by organising awareness events for five days and distributing informative leaflets.

In a statement, HMC said the campaign provided the workers health education on staying safe under the heat and the prevention of heat-related illnesses.

“Attendees were offered a variety of health checks, such as cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood glucose tests. The campaign events saw a high turnout and were very well received by the targeted audience,” HMC said.

HMC’s initiative comes against the backdrop of Qatar’s efforts to protect workers from heat stress especially during the hot summer season.

In May 2021, Qatar’s labour ministry extended the ban on outdoor work under the heat stress law, which set working hours that would protect workers from the hot temperatures.

Under the law, outdoor work is prohibited from June 1 until September 15 during the hours of 10:00am until 3:30pm. The law also states that workers must have heat stress training and access to protective equipment and annual health checks.

Violations of the law can be reported by calling the Labour Inspection Department at 16008 without requiring to provide personal details or informing the company accused of the violation about the complaint.

Qatar entered its summer season on June 20, with temperatures commonly exceeding 45C. The Gulf state’s two main seasons are desert-climate summers and mild, pleasant winters with low annual rainfall.

The winter period lasts from November to February, with average temperatures ranging from 15C to 20C. The scorching hot, humid summer season then begins in June and ends late September, with temperatures hitting as high as 50C. In summer, humidity can reach 60 percent.