Will Egypt’s Mo Salah attend the World Cup in Qatar?

Superstar footballer Mo Salah said he could attend the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year even if he’s not on the field, after his home nation Egypt failed to qualify.

In a yet to be broadcast interview with beIN Sports, Salah praised Qatar for hosting the first FIFA World Cup in the Arab world.

“It is possible to be in Qatar during the World Cup, and I feel very happy that the tournament will be held in an Arab country for the first time. And the entire Arab world will support Qatar, and I think the World Cup will be special,” Salah said.

In March, Egypt was defeated 3-1 by Senegal on penalties leaving Egyptian fans gutted in the African World Cup qualifiers.

Sadio Mané’s squad prevented the Egyptians from appearing in what would have been their fourth World Cup arrival.

Despite the tough loss, Salah has been positive about witnessing the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, as he believes it will be a captivating experience for fans.

All regional and domestic football leagues worldwide will be suspended during the tournament to allow players partaking to join their national teams.

Salah’s statements came just days after the Egyptian Football Association announced it would lodge an appeal of a ruling on the rematch of the Egypt-Senegal World Cup qualifiers match.

Egypt blasted the Senegal match as unjust and said lasers pointed at members of its team were a key factor for the national team’s loss.

With less than 100 days to the winter World Cup, it is highly doubtful that a rematch would be set between the two teams.

The quadrennial phenomenon kicks off on 20 November in Qatar, which will see 32 nations compete against each other for the FIFA World Cup trophy.