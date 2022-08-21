Mexico’s Tecatito to miss Qatar World Cup due to broken leg

The World Cup will kick off in Qatar on 20 November.

Nicknamed ‘Tecatito,’ Mexico’s forward Jesús Corona will miss the Qatar World Cup after breaking his left leg while training with his club team Sevilla on Thursday.

The 29-year-old star broke his left fibula and ruptured ankle ligaments and is expected to be out for at least four to five months.

The Spanish club said Tecatito sustained the injury on his own and is currently recovering from surgery.

Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui commented on the devasting injury, calling it unfortunate.

“It doesn’t look good, ..unfortunately, it’s part of soccer, and it happened to Jesús,” said Lopetegui.

The news is tragic to the Mexican team and fans, as Tecatito was the country’s most vibrant player.

Tecatito has recorded 71 caps and ten goals for the Mexican national team. He was also a part of the 2018 squad in Russia, who were pitted against world giants Brazil in the Round of 16.

The Mexican Football Federation said it would give Tecatito as much time to recover as possible, hoping he would recover faster than predicted.

Mexico will debut in Qatar on Nov. 22 against Poland in Group C. The team faces a challenging road for the gold trophy as they will also face Argentina and Saudi Arabia.

