Why voice notes trigger a massive generational debate

Big-tech names are adjusting their technology to cater to all people to make texting and voice-noting more convenient than a quick call.

Leading messaging platforms have taken on the added feature of voice notes in recent years, providing consumers with more options for communication. However, the feature has appeared to highlight a shift in preferences in communication for various generations.

In a fast-paced digital era characterised by rapidly evolving technologies, the communication habits of the younger generation are ever more shifting towards voice notes.

This fresh wave, pushed predominantly by Generation Z, has brought on an era in which sending recorded messages on a smartphone is not only accepted but even preferred over traditional voice calls and text messaging.

According to a recent YouGov poll for Vox, 30% of adults in the United States use voice notes at least weekly, with that figure rising to an impressive 43% among those under 30.

Voice notes, a feature that has become common across multiple social media platforms, provide a bridge between the convenience of texts and the ‘human element’ of phone calls.

While it has its fair share of critics, this audio messaging system appeals to many because it mitigates the perceived awkwardness of phone calls, while offering a more personalised and expressive form of communication than typing.

Salwa Sadek, a 26-year-old who is well-adapted to media and technology, told Doha News that she prefers voice notes over calls or text for their convenience.

“I feel a lot of pressure when I’m on a call like I have to respond right now. But with voice notes, I can reply through text or VN back on my own time. I can think about what that person said and then I can like form my thoughts and reply back. It is easier and less pressuring,” she said.

However, one significant barrier to the widespread adoption of voice notes is the requirement to listen to them, often in real-time. This can be a nuisance in environments that aren’t conducive to playing audio out loud or require quietness, or even for people who would prefer not to listen to a long voice note that could alternatively be read quicker.

Salwa’s mother, for example, is the opposite of her. Her mother believes that calls provide a more human connection. To her, a voice call offers an unrivaled platform for a two-way conversation.

“I was voice-noting my friend the other day and she [her mom] was like, I don’t understand; You’re both voice-noting each other at the same time. Why don’t you just get on a call? Because back then they didn’t have voicemails. She doesn’t understand the concept of voice notes.”

Salwa explained that on call, she would have to immediately reply and if she’s busy, she finds it a bit awkward to end the call in a nice way without being rude or cutting the conversation short.

“It’s like, ok, I have to go but I always feel awkward when I want to end a call. However, with texts and voice notes, I don’t have to worry about that because I can reply in my own time.”

To satisfy both ends, this is where tech giants like Apple Inc. step into the picture.

In true Apple fashion, the company has taken on the initiative to address the dilemma. The company announced its designers are now tirelessly working to improve the user experience of voice notes in the upcoming release of the iPhone’s operating system.

The new update, expected in autumn, will introduce an auto-transcription feature for audio notes sent in iMessage, arguably breaking down one of the major barriers to its adoption.

By auto-transcribing voice notes, Apple intends to make this form of communication more accessible, even in quiet environments. A user who cannot listen to a voice note at a given moment can now read the transcription. This solution, catering to both ends of the communication spectrum, is set to further enhance the popularity of voice notes.

On the flip side, Ahmed Mostafa, a 32-year-old consultant, despises voice notes due to the inability to listen to them freely. Their time-bound nature often clashes with his busy schedule, making them more of a hassle than a convenience.

“I just don’t have time to listen to voice notes or I don’t have the mental capacity to sit there and listen instead of reading a text in less than a minute. Not to mention, sometimes I have to get headphones out, which takes even more time and effort,” he explained.

“I don’t know how can anyone prefer that over a quick text or call,”

Apple’s upcoming update seems to offer a promising solution for users like Ahmed, adding a fresh dynamic to this trend.

The rise of voice notes as a preferred mode of communication among the younger generation reflects how societal trends and technology are deeply intertwined. In addressing the challenges of this new mode of communication, companies like Apple are reinforcing their commitment to innovation, shaping the world’s digital interactions to be more effortless and inclusive.

As technology continues to evolve and adapt to users’ preferences, it is clear that voice notes have the potential to revolutionise the way we communicate, reinforcing the notion that the future of communication is indeed in the power of the spoken word.