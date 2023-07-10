23 million cyber security threats blocked in Qatar during 2022

According to the company’s report, global threat detections have increased by 55%, while the number of malicious files blocked has increased by 242%.

Alarming new statistics show a rising tide of cyber threats faced by Qatar, according to Trend Micro, the global leader in cybersecurity.

In its annual cybersecurity report titled “Rethinking Security Strategies,” the firm revealed that it successfully detected and blocked approximately 23 million electronic threats in Qatar during 2022, originating from global fraud and hacker syndicates.

Trend Micro safeguards data centres, cloud computing environments, networks, and endpoints.

The cyber threats detected by the organisation included over 4.1 million malicious emails and nearly 8 million malware attacks, safeguarding more than 4 million individuals and companies in the country.

Additionally, the company identified and thwarted around 5.1 million internal and external attacks, along with approximately 45,000 infiltration attempts. These figures underscore the significant challenges faced by cybersecurity experts throughout the year.

The report highlighted a staggering 55% increase in global threat detections, signalling the growing magnitude of cyber threats worldwide. Also, Trend Micro’s proactive measures resulted in a remarkable 242% increase in the number of malicious files successfully blocked in 2022.

“As technology continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, businesses are presented with both opportunities and challenges. The complexity of the digital landscape has led to a rise in cyber threats, which can compromise operations and sensitive data,” said Assad Arabi, Managing Director, Gulf and Emerging Markets at Trend Micro, in a press release.

“By gaining a comprehensive understanding of their vulnerabilities and implementing a multi-layered security strategy, businesses can effectively mitigate risks and future-proof their digital infrastructure,” he added.

In line with Qatar National Vision 2030, Trend Micro stressed the importance of adopting a proactive security approach and investing in the latest threat intelligence solutions.

The report emphasised the necessity of comprehensive security coverage, multi-layered defence strategies, and stages of protection to effectively mitigate risks and adapt to future challenges in digital infrastructure.

The report also further shed light on the dangers posed by increasing failures on a global scale to address security vulnerabilities promptly.

Neglecting these vulnerabilities not only extends the time and financial resources required for remediation but also exposes organisations to unnecessary cyber risks, according to Trend Micro.

Trend Micro said it strongly advises organisations to take a proactive approach by conducting comprehensive assessments to secure their digital infrastructure.

‘Web Shells’ emerged as the most prevalent malware, witnessing a 103% increase compared to 2021. Additionally, the ransomware families ‘LockBit’ and ‘BlackCat’ topped the list of threats in 2022.

What are ‘Web Shells’?

A web shell is a malicious script used by an attacker with the intent to escalate and maintain persistent control over an already compromised web application. The web shell itself is typically a small piece of code, which includes a server-side script language like PHP, ASP, or JSP. It allows the attacker to achieve remote control over the server via HTTP/HTTPS or other protocols.

Once a web shell is installed on a server, the attacker can typically access and manipulate the server at will, executing commands, stealing data, and even launching additional attacks against other parts of the network.

Notably, web shells by themselves do not exploit vulnerabilities within software applications but rather they are typically uploaded to a server as the result of a successful code injection or file inclusion exploit.