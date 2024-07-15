Doha-based OIC, Kuwait Society for Relief to boost regional humanitarian efforts

The OIC and Kuwait Society for Relief signed an MoU to enhance joint humanitarian efforts and strengthen regional and international disaster response initiatives.

The Doha-based humanitarian funds of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Kuwait Society for Relief (KSR) have entered a cooperation pact after inking a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The agreement aims to create a platform for joint humanitarian work and strengthen the regional and international presence of both institutions, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported on Sunday.

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, chairman of the board of trustees of the humanitarian funds of the OIC, and Ibrahim Al Saleh, KSR chairman, co-signed the agreement.

As per the MoU, both parties pledged to contribute 500,000 Qatari Riyals (approximately $137,000) to bolster disaster, emergency and crisis response efforts, Jamal Al Nouri, KSR treasurer, said to KUNA.

Sheikh Abdulaziz remarked that the signing comes within the framework of the humanitarian funds division expanding its partnership base regionally, globally and between UN organisations, the Qatar News Agency said.

While for his part, Al Saleh said the pact will facilitate the exchange of expertise and relevant information between the two institutions. This agreement is also necessary to facilitate humanitarian programmes and relief projects, he added.