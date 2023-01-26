Why is it suddenly so cold in Qatar? Here is all you need to know about  ‘Bard Al Azariq’

You may want to keep your winter closet prepared and put your summer clothes aside for a few more days.

The winter season in Doha is only expected to get colder in the next few days due to what Qatar Calendar House (QCH) labelled as the ‘Bard Al Azariq’ season.

According to the QCH, the season is the coldest period in Qatar and has already dropped temperatures since Tuesday.It is expected to stay for eight days.

Its name, “azraq”, is derived from the Arabic word for “blue”, referring to the change of colour in people’s faces and limbs from the harshness of the cold.

“Its days are usually the coldest during the year, and they fall on the last four days of the Na’eem horoscope and the first four days of the country’s horoscope,” QCH explained on Twitter.

On Thursday, heavy rainfall was recorded across much of the country with moderate to light winds and thunder in various areas.

Doha’s meteorology department said the weekend will witness scattered clouds with a chance of rain.

The maximum range of temperatures for the weekend is 19-23 degrees celsius whereas the minimum is expected to be 12-18 degrees celsius.

Authorities also warned of strong winds and high waves on Saturday.