Breakdown of changes for next four academic calendars in Qatar

The education ministry has approved the calendars for the next four academic years. Here are all the changes:

Qatar’s school calendar from 2023/2024 to 2026/2027 has been approved by the education ministry, authorities confirmed.

In a statement, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education said it laid out the calendars for the next four years as part of its commitment to Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly its pillar of human development through the growth of the country’s population.

It said the approved academic year ensures a balance in school schedules as per worldwide standards and provide an appropriate time off for both students and educators.

This year’s school year, 2023–2024, will begin on August 27 when students will be reporting back to class following the summer break.

The complete four-year academic schedule has been made available for parents and educators online.

What are the changes?

One of the changes include moving the second-round exams from the current pre-summer vacation period to the beginning of the school year.

Three days have also been allocated for training and professional development for staff during the first week of the first semester of every academic year.

In addition, the ministry designated the first day (Sunday) of the commencement of the second semester’s work (following the mid-year break), provided that students start class on Monday, for employee training and professional development.

After the midterm tests, the midterm break for the second semester will be cancelled and replaced by the midterm break for the first semester (one week in October) to give students and staff time to rest.

The reasoning is that the second semester includes many official holidays, including Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha holidays, the ministry explained.

2023-2024 academic year

Students return to class on August 27, 2023, for the academic year 2023–2024.

On December 28, 2023, the current school year’s midterm break will take place.

From June 30 through August 22, 2024, school workers will be off.

2024-2025 academic year

The first day of classes for the 2024–2025 academic year will be September 1, 2024. For this academic year, the midterm break occurs on December 2, 2024.

The school personnel will be off from July 6 to August 21, 2025.

Students return to school for the 2025–2026 academic year on August 31, 2025.

The term’s midterm break is scheduled for December 28, 2025.

The school personnel will have a vacation beginning on July 1 and lasting until August 20, 2026.

2026-2027 academic year

Students return to class on August 30, 2026, for the academic year 2026–2027.

The school staff holiday is from June 4 to August 19, 2027, and the midterm academic break is from December 27, 2026.

The education ministry, however, assured that the calendar is flexible enough to accommodate changes depending on the demands, developments, and learning requirements.