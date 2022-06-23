What you need to know about AFG College with the University of Aberdeen 

The University of Aberdeen is over 500 years old. It was founded in 1495 and has a long history of academic and research excellence.

Why do you think that going to university is important?

Universities exist to broaden our knowledge base and to help us to understand and analyse fundamental questions regarding human existence. This is in the areas of science and technology, human behaviour, the arts, the built environment and medicine.

Going to university is an opportunity for individuals not only to learn about how the world operates, but also to be able to develop the powers of analysis that will enable human beings to develop new ideas, concepts and methods in order to change the world and to make it a better place for everyone.

In recent years universities have also had a role to play in preparing students and graduates for the rigours of the business world at large. Employers today are using the possession of a university degree as a benchmark for assessing candidates in the job market.

Thus, having a good degree from a recognised and respected university is one way in which candidates can show a level of knowledge, understanding and analytical skill that can make them stand out in the job market and offer added value to a potential employer

Tell us about the University of Aberdeen link with Qatar

In 2017 the University of Aberdeen opened its campus here in Doha. AFG College in partnership with the University of Aberdeen offer a range of business and management related courses at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. We have bachelors and masters level degrees in a range of business-related subjects including: accounting and finance, human resources, law, international relations, marketing and information systems.

Currently, we have over 700 students studying on programmes here at AFG College with the University of Aberdeen. The students who complete their programme here in Qatar follow the same curriculum as the students at the home campus in Scotland. The assignments and examinations that students complete here in Doha are identical in all respects to the work that students in Scotland are also required to undertake.

[University of Aberdeen]

Students here in Qatar graduate with the same degree as those at the home campus. Many of our students travel to Scotland and attend the graduation ceremony at the home campus in Aberdeen. In addition, to the graduation ceremony in Scotland there is also a Doha graduation ceremony that is a very popular event in the college calendar here in Qatar.

What is the value of following a University of Aberdeen degree?

The University of Aberdeen is over 500 years old. It was founded in 1495 and has a long history of academic and research excellence.

The possession of a University of Aberdeen degree shows the world in general and potential employers in particular that you have a level of knowledge, understanding and powers of analysis to be able to operate effectively in an increasingly demanding global business environment, and that you will be able to offer potential organisations a skill set that can be beneficial to the organisation in making tactical and strategic decisions on how the organisation can compete in a rapidly changing world.

Should you decide to work in the public sector or with a non-government institution, such as a charity for example, you will possess the skills and the knowledge that can offer all stakeholders a beneficial service that will contribute to the well-being of employees and customers alike.

Who will teach me on my University of Aberdeen degree here in Qatar?

AFG College with The University of Aberdeen have recruited highly qualified and experienced lecturing and support staff. Many of our lecturers are research active. That is they are undertaking research in their academic area of expertise, in order to broaden the body of knowledge in their particular disciple.

Alternatively, they are practitioners, who have a wide range of experience in the business world. Many have run businesses or have operated at a high level in international organisations.

Our faculty members also engage in consultancy Our faculty members also engage in consultancy offering advice to organisations around the world regarding strategic decision making and organisational development.

This blend of academic and practical experience offers our students insights deep insights into both the theoretical ideas of management as well as the implementation that organisations will face in the challenging global business environment.

Thus, our students graduate with the level of skills that will enable them, should they choose, to further their academic development and become researchers and analysts or alternatively to go out into the world of work and become effective managers in organisations around the world.

What is the role of The University of Aberdeen in achieving the Qatar National Vison 2030?

The University of Aberdeen are aware not only of their responsibilities to the global community, but also of the particular needs of students and graduates here in Qatar.

Thus, the University sees it as important to make their contribution to the Qatar National Vision 2030. The objectives of the Vision, in particular those concerned with the country’s economic, social, human and environmental development, are deeply embedded in all courses offered by the University here in Qatar.

The University of Aberdeen know that many of our graduates will be future leaders and decision-makers, and key players in the development of the nation and thus we are proud of our role in helping to achieve the objectives of the Vision.