From festivals to fun activities: Check out these Eid Al Adha events

Qatar will be buzzing with events, music, and festivals as it gears up to celebrate the Eid Al Adha holiday, observed by Muslims from June 16-June 18.

Malls and tourist hotspots have been prepared to expand this Eid season’s joy and festivities by organising a wide range of events for families and friends to enjoy.

From firework displays and carnivals to fun activities, Doha News has compiled a list of seven events worth checking out this Eid Al Adha.

Eid celebrations at Katara

Celebrations are set to grace Katara Cultural Village again with numerous activities, especially for children, everyday from 6:00pm until 10:00pm. The fireworks show will take place every night at 10:00pm for the public to enjoy.

The events can be found on Katara’s social media pages.

Activities and performances at Mall of Qatar

Mall of Qatar is hosting activities and performances between June 13-22, excluding June 15, from 1:00pm until 10:00pm.

The shopping destination will also host Al Rayyan TV Kids live Eid show from 4:00pm until 5:00pm at the Oasis Stage.

Throughout the day, children will enjoy fun activities that include arts and crafts, henna painting, face painting, mascots, contests and the distribution of prizes.

Celebrations, activities, entertainment at Msheireb

Msheireb Galleria will be welcoming families between June 16- June 22 from 4:00pm until 10:00pm for Eid celebrations.

The activities lined up include contests, a treasure hunt, roaming performances, as well as henna and face painting.

The Atlantic Immersive Experience will be part of the activities, offering visitors the chance to explore the lost city through a state-of-the-art immersive facility in Msheireb Galleria.

The activity requires tickets, which can be purchased online via Q-Tickets. The standard ticket costs QAR 129, while the couples ticket costs QAR 250. A ticket for a family of five costs QAR 500.

Eid Carnival at Tawar Mall

Tawar Mall will join the celebrations with the Eid Carnival, open for the public throughout the holiday from 6:00pm until 8:30pm.

The event includes a comedy show, appearances by different mascots, a clown magic performance, and illusional shows.

Inflatacity, world’s largest indoor inflatable event

Inflatacity, the world’s largest indoor inflatable event, will take place at the heart of Doha at the Qatar National Convention Centre between June 18 and July 13.

The event is one for children and adults, providing an inflatable obstacle course in addition to inflatable playgrounds and a wide variety of dining options.

Online booking is required in advance. Ticket prices are QAR 75 for single entry, QAR 300 for a five-member family pass, and QAR 250 for the VIP priority access pass.

Majlis Al Eid at Heenat Salma farm

Celebrations at the Heenat Salma farm are back following an eventful period between Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.

On the first three days of Eid, from June 16-June 18, the farm will hold culinary workshops starting at noon until 5:30pm

The farm will also host hands-on workshops from 3:00pm until 6:00pm, covering candle holders making, Eid cards making, palm weaving, pottery among others.

Live music band performances will take place from 6:30pm until 9:00pm. Full information on prices, bookings can be done online or by calling 50960007.

Eid Serenity Mangrove Kayak Retreat

Adventure seekers can enjoy an Eid kayak experience at the vibrant Purple Island in Al Khor between June 16-June 20 from 4:00pm until 6:00pm.

Those wishing to book their spot can do so by emailing [email protected] or calling 33194445. The ticket prices for adults cost QAR 240, while tickets for children aged 7-12 is QAR 120.