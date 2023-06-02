What to expect from the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 

Earlier this month, the draw for the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Qualifiers was finalized at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Set to kick off from September 4 to 12 this year, Group A of the qualifiers will have hosts Jordan, Syria, Oman, and Asia’s Brunei Darussalam fighting for a golden ticket to the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024.

With 15 spots up for grabs, hosts Qatar will compete in Group B alongside 2020 champions Korea Republic, Myanmar, and Kyrgyz Republic.

Despite playing in the qualifiers, Qatar’s matches will be classified as friendlies due to being award the hosts.

Last year’s winner Saudi Arabia will battle it out with Cambodia, Lebanon and Mongolia in Group J while a three-team Group K will go down between Turkmenistan, Indonesia and Taipei.

Meanwhile, 2018 champions Uzbekistan will contend against the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hong Kong, China and Afghanistan in Group E.

Japan, the 2016 champions, are the top seeds in Group D of the tournament alongside Bahrain, Palestine and Pakistan.

Group F will witness 2013 winners Iraq, Kuwait, the country of Timor-Leste and Macau. Battling it out in Group G are the United Arab Emirates, India, Maldives and China.

Group C will see Vietnam, Singapore, Yemen and Guam with Group I having Australia, Tajikistan, Laos and DPR Korea facing one another.

This is Qatar’s fifth appearance on the U23 stage with their best performance being in 2018 at third place.

Sri Lanka will not be participating from the tournaments as they were barred from taking part in the qualification matches for the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament, 2024 and the U23 Asian Cup.

The suspension was due to government interference on the football pitch, which is against the rules of FIFA.

The AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 finals are scheduled for April 15 to May 3, 2024.