‘Best French Player’ Mbappe pledges to stay at PSG

The France wonderboy has scored 28 goals in the league this season and is on course to finish as the division’s top scorer for a fifth season running.

Kylian Mbappe has tempered speculation about his immediate future, voicing he will be with Paris Saint-Germain next season.

The confirmation came after Mbappe was voted the Ligue 1 player of the season for the fourth successive time at Sunday’s National Union of Professional Football Players (UNFP) awards.

At the ceremony, the 24-year-old expressed, “I’m calm. I’m very happy. I’m here. I’m making the most of it.”

“I’m the best player (referring to award). That’s the most important thing. I have a contract. I have next year; I will be there. I’m very happy,” the 2018 World Cup winner said.

Surpassing Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who won the award on three occasions with PSG, Mbappe voiced, “It’s a pleasure; I always wanted to win, to write my name into the league’s history. But even with all the ambition I have, I didn’t expect to win so quickly.”

After years of back and forth between the forward, a potential transfer to Real Madrid may happen later than expected as Mbappe’s contract will run out next year unless he exercises an option to stay until 2025.

If completed, Mbappe would arguably be Madrid’s biggest transfer target since Cristiano Ronaldo.

Along with Mbappe, Franck Haise of Lens was named coach of the season after leading his club to second place and a return to Champions League football for the first time in two decades.

In addition, Lens goalkeeper Brice Samba was also celebrated, while 20-year-old Nuno Mendes earned the best young player award.

PSG clinched its 11th Ligue 1 title after a 1-1 draw against Strasbourg on Saturday.