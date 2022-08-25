‘We need to deliver’: England keen on ending decades-long drought at Qatar World Cup

England last lifted the World Cup trophy in 1966.

For England’s national team, it’s a win or bust in Qatar, as the squad’s only goal is to seize the World Cup, according to midfielder Declan Rice.

In less than three months, 32 teams will touch down in Qatar to compete to be the football world champion, and England is one of the countries that believes it has what it takes to win the quadrennial tournament.

Speaking on his team’s summer preparations, Rice said England has what it takes to end the 56-year drought the country has faced since winning the FIFA World Cup Final in 1966.

“The World Cup semis, Nations League semis, Euros ultimate, and now this World Cup is developing. We all know what’s required now in a event…that’s what the general public will put it down as, so we all know it’s as much as us to win,” said the 23-year-old.

Rice, one of England’s breakout stars during the 2020 season, will debut in his first World Cup this winter.

The midfielder and his team nearly made history for their country after ending the UEFA Euro 2020 as runner-up.

Gareth Southgate’s squad has significantly improved over the last few seasons, improving The Three Lion’s on-field performance.

Tough losses have cemented the team’s ability to bounce back more vigorously.

Reaching the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia and losing on penalties to Italy in the final of Euro 2020, the team is equipped with a youthful and experienced roster.

England is a favorite to win the World Cup as its route to the final will be played against the US, Wales, and Iran, – the latter of which it has never faced on the world pitch.

Southgate’s men will kick off on November 21 at Khalifa International Stadium.