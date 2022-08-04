Vacation among the stars? This company is launching world’s first ‘space lounge’

Bored of the typical ‘beach & chill’ vacation? Well, this tourism company is looking to taking you a little bit higher than usual— with a spectacular view of the moon.

Your summer vacation might soon be among the stars. A tourism company is looking to introduce the world’s first-ever space lounge inside the Spaceship Neptune to capitalise on the rapid growth of space tourism.

Space Perspective, the world’s first luxury spaceflight experience company, is aiming to provide an experience like no other— one that only space can provide.

Ascending at 12mph, your journey to 100,000 ft will take about 2 hours. Enjoy an unavoidably introspective experience as you make your way to the edge of space. At top elevation, take in the magnificent 360 views for 2 more hours before descending to Earth. #SpacePerspective pic.twitter.com/UJdxXPkqva — Space Perspective (@SpacePerspectiv) June 20, 2022

Its new space lounge inside the Spaceship Neptune offers new ways of getting people familiar with the atmosphere, presenting a mind-blowing viewing area that is different from other spacecraft.

This is made possible by the company’s use of vegetation, a cocktail bar, and reclining, customisable seats that were all designed with sustainability in mind. According to Space Perspective, the nearly 5-foot-tall panoramic windows in the Neptune space lounge are the biggest ever carried into space.

The Neptune lounge, created to take advantage of the exterior views, allows a cosy setting for two or a small group of people. With a design that can be set up in many different ways for a flexible layout, the lounge has an open centre space that provides excellent viewpoints of everything a space-lover would enjoy.

To ensure the best view and a relaxing interior, the design includes a domed ceiling to provide an impression of space and muted blue windows with RGB lighting to minimise reflection.

The entire spaceship will be launched into the sky using a massive Space Perspective balloon. Once it departs earth, those on board will experience the beauty of the stars closer than ever.

For a whopping cost of $125,000 per person, visitors will get to take out on 6-hour flights from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The trip will launch in late 2024, the company stated, with tickets during the inaugural already being sold out.

Would you try it out? Tell us in the comments!