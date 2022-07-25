What are the strange ‘UFOs’ spotted above Middle East?

Mysterious lights were seen in locations throughout the Middle Middle East on Saturday night, specifically in Palestine, Turkey, and Lebanon.

The lights were also spotted elsewhere in the eastern Mediterranean region, including Greece and Bulgaria.

An array of bright dots quickly crossed the night sky in Greece late on Saturday sparking rumors and speculations, local media reported.

This particular sight has sparked global interest, with people eager to learn when the satellites will be visible in their area.

Their origin has yet to be officially confirmed, but several sources have speculated that it is likely SpaceX’s Starlink satellites, which were recently launched.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX hasn’t commented on this particular incident. However, the company launched 46 Starlink satellites on Friday via a Falcon 9 rocket.

This launch comes as part of the company’s efforts to build a constellation of broadband satellites called Starlink, a largely consumer-based service that provides high-speed satellite internet around the world.

These satellites are in orbit at a relatively low altitude and are therefore visible to the naked eye.

The mission was launched from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, where the company has a launch facility. So far, SpaceX has launched nearly 3,000 Starlink satellites into orbit.

SpaceX intends to meet its goal of 52 orbital missions by the end of the year, nearly doubling its annual launch cadence with the reusable Falcon 9, which it claims can be re-flown up to 15 times.

Another batch of 53 Starlink satellites was launched on Sunday in what was the fifth launch for the program in July alone, and the company’s 33rd launch of 2022. The vast majority of these missions have been and will be in-house Starlink missions.